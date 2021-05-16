Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,113,000 after buying an additional 702,706 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,540,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 346,853 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,867,000.

VPL stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

