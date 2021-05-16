TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 78.06% and a net margin of 29.08%.

Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

