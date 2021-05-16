Tornado Cash (TORN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.87 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $89.11 or 0.00192660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $57.70 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.70 or 0.00475015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00231052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004858 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.25 or 0.01185393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,576 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

