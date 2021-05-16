Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,406 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

