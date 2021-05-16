Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Insiders sold 82,769 shares of company stock worth $963,927 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

