Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $226.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.26. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

