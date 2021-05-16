Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

JKE opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.47. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

