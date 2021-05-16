Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.61.

RY opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

