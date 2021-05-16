Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

