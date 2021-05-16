Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after buying an additional 626,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after buying an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 302,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

