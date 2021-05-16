Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $342.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.02. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

