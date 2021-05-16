TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCAP. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 333.67 ($4.36).

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 223.65 ($2.92) on Wednesday. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 373.40 ($4.88). The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

