TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.66%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

