Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.50. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 6,723 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $818,754. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

