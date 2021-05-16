Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.50 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The AES by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 625.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The AES by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

