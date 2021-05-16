Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 170 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $128.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.