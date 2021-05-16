Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,119.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00004926 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $5,119.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00088095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00499032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00227663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004895 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.96 or 0.01180425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

