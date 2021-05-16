Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Raised to C$0.30 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TV. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.24.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$237.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

