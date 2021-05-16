Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trevena alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.19.

TRVN opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trevena by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trevena by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 285,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trevena by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.