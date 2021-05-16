Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.41.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

