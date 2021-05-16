Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCW. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.05 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.29.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW stock opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.