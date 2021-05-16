Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

TRIL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 667,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $890.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $169,076 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Analyst Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit