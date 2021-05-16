Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

TRIL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 667,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $890.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $169,076 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

