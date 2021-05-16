Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TLLYF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Trilogy International Partners has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

About Trilogy International Partners

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

