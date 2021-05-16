Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TLLYF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Trilogy International Partners has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
About Trilogy International Partners
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.