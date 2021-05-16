Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives $16.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

TRIN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.55. 75,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Analyst Recommendations for Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit