Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives $16.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

TRIN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.55. 75,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

