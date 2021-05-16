Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $836,171.77 and $146,733.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00086018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.07 or 0.01084148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00114227 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

