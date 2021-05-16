Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GTS traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 87,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,356. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

