Truist Securiti Comments on AppLovin Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE APP opened at $57.26 on Friday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

