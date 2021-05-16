Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,950.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,613,676.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,257,725 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $20,089,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $9,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

