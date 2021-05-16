Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $17,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

