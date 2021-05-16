Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

