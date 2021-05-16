Typhoon Network Market Cap Tops $1.54 Million (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 93.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $160,844.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00089761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.00474496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00230394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004824 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.64 or 0.01182450 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00041103 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

