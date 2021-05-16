Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.43.

TSN opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

