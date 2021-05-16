Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.16.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 165.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 52,941 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 29,282 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

