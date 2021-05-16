Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.10 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

