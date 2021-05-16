UBS Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.30 ($42.71).

ETR DUE opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.51 ($22.95) and a 1-year high of €37.78 ($44.45).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

