Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,721,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter.

RARE stock traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $110.88. 281,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,355. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $63.94 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

