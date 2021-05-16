UMA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66.74 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $23.33 or 0.00051488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $66.74 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.01078898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00114217 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,438,556 coins and its circulating supply is 60,466,877 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

