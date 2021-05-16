Unibright Hits Market Cap of $238.89 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003586 BTC on major exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $238.89 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00087050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.05 or 0.01092256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00115049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

