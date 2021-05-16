Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,016 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for approximately 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $45,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.