Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,098 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NetEase were worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. 1,921,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,204. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

