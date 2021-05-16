United Fire Group Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

United Fire Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,951,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,614 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,102 shares of company stock worth $44,524 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

