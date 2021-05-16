United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 2.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 476,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,364,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

