Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 36,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.