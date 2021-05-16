uPlexa Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $13,604.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

