USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.77

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $5.70. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 166,757 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.37.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 138.61% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,554.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter worth $60,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

