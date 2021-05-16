USDX Market Cap Achieves $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008247 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

