Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

