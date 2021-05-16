VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,120,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,644,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

