Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post sales of $407.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $52.39 on Thursday. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $614.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

