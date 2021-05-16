Velas Market Cap Achieves $260.54 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $260.54 million and $1.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000998 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

